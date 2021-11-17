City of Calistoga to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for infrastructure

Calistoga’s infrastructure and capital improvement projects could get a financial boost from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

ARPA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, allocating pandemic relief funds to cities. Calistoga received the first half of a $1.25 million payment in July, and the final payment is expected to be received by July 2022.

There are several restrictions as to how the funds can be spent, but local governments are allowed some flexibility.

The only item the city council committed to on Tuesday was $62,000 to upgrade the audio-visual system at the Community Center. Other items will come back to the council for action.

The council did agree on several other priority expenditures. At the top of the city’s list is a badly needed upgrade to the wastewater treatment plant, specifically, a replacement of the liner for one of the equalization basins, to protect raw sewer influent from leaking into the ground. If a leak were to occur, the city could face thousands of dollars in fines. The estimated cost of construction is approximately $700,000.

“We’ve known about this problem for some time,” said Public Works Director Derek Rayner, adding the city has been patching it over the past years. “It’s a must, especially as it's holding raw sewage.”

The next high priority item is finding a permanent home for the Parks & Recreation Department. The department has relocated three times over the past five years, making it difficult for the community to find them, said Interim City Manager Brad Kilger. Currently, they are in the city building across from Dr. Wilkinson’s resort.

The council was leaning toward a modular building for $240,000, to be located behind the Boys & Girls Club, near the pool and Logvy Park.

Councilmember Don Williams suggested funds might be used to help residents in the community financially impacted by the pandemic. The question would be how to determine needs and funnel funds. Staff is not sure it has the ability to document and detail such allotments, said Kilger. The council recommended staff reach out the UpValley Family Centers to find out where the need lies.

