City of Calistoga updates General Plan

There were no amendments made to the Calistoga General Plan in 2019, but numerous updates have been approved by the city council.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Planning Director Zach Tusinger noted significant accomplishments during 2019 to implement the General Plan including the installation of geothermal well head meters at three resorts to measure discharges.

Earlier this year, the city had considered separating the geothermal element from the general plan, but the city will continue to work with community business members on further details in the coming year, Tusinger said.

The Calistoga General Plan was comprehensively updated in 2003. Since then, more than half of its 11 elements have been completely updated or are nearing completion of the update process including the Land Use Element, in 2012; the Housing, Circulation, and Public Safety Element all updated in 2014.

Staff recommends updating the 2003 Economic Development Element during 2020. Tusingner also said the Housing Element will need to be updated again by 2022.

The city also has plans for more wayfinding signs at the entrance to town, planting more trees downtown, a pedestrian walkway on Silverado Trail, and plans for the stoplight at Foothill Boulevard and Petrified Forest Road have been finalized.