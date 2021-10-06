City of Calistoga water consumption down as conservation campaign ramps up

The good news is the City of Calistoga has continued to reduce its water usage, but more could still be done by residents and businesses to conserve during the ongoing drought.
In August, the city saw a 22% reduction in water use compared to the same time last year, and in September usage was down by 18%, said Mitchell Egert, the city’s water conservation specialist.
“It’s not the steep decrease we hoped to see, but we are certainly happy with those results,” he said. “It’s pretty consistent with other water agencies we’ve been talking to, and compared to the rest of the state we’re doing pretty good.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Due to ongoing drought conditions, all water customers have been asked to conserve water under Calistoga Stage II Water Emergency Regulations effected in May.
The state as a whole had the driest July since 1977, and recent data shows the drought situation to the point where “It’s as bad as it gets,” Egert said.
The city has recently seen an uptick in visitors, and with harvest in full swing the commercial side of water use has slightly increased.
Kimball Dam is at 100-acre feet, or 37% full, and in August Egert said that the city is set to consume 750 acre-feet of water by the end of 2021; an acre-foot is a little smaller than a football field and about one foot deep. About 70% of water is consumed by residents, and 30% is used by commercial entities like hotels and restaurants.
Community outreach by the city is continuing to get the word out to conserve. Conservation kits are still available in English and Spanish at the Farmers’ Market on Saturdays and at Public Works, 414 Washington St.
The city is also reaching out to the Latino community at the major apartment complexes and at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
“We’re really hoping to capture the Latino community and are developing an outreach strategy for the visitor community in the future,” Egert said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.