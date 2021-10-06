City of Calistoga water consumption down as conservation campaign ramps up

The good news is the City of Calistoga has continued to reduce its water usage, but more could still be done by residents and businesses to conserve during the ongoing drought.

In August, the city saw a 22% reduction in water use compared to the same time last year, and in September usage was down by 18%, said Mitchell Egert, the city’s water conservation specialist.

“It’s not the steep decrease we hoped to see, but we are certainly happy with those results,” he said. “It’s pretty consistent with other water agencies we’ve been talking to, and compared to the rest of the state we’re doing pretty good.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Due to ongoing drought conditions, all water customers have been asked to conserve water under Calistoga Stage II Water Emergency Regulations effected in May.

The state as a whole had the driest July since 1977, and recent data shows the drought situation to the point where “It’s as bad as it gets,” Egert said.

The city has recently seen an uptick in visitors, and with harvest in full swing the commercial side of water use has slightly increased.