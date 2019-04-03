The City of Calistoga website now has a translation tool, through Google Translate, and a featured, Español tab, the city announced Monday.
Anyone viewing the website can click on the "translate" tab at the top right-hand corner and the information will be translated, by Google Translate, to the language of their choosing.
In addition, the City’s website also features an Español tab. This tab takes viewers to the most frequently visited pages and includes a quick access to the city council agendas page.
With the News home page being the first thing people see, city staff will be posting visible lead-in headlines, in both English and Spanish, to capture the audience and easily guide them to the happenings of the town, the city announced. Staff is continuing to explore options and features, including an e-notify option to receive e-mail notification messages in Spanish, to provide in the future.