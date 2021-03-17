City of Calistoga's high-tech wildfire mapping nears completion

As an educational component, residents will also be able to log in see their area’s wildfire risk.

“We’re going to get a very superior product,” said Calistoga Fire Chief Steve Campbell.

Aside from the initial cost, there will be an annual hosting fee of $1,500 for the Web Map Interface once it has been established. The plans and all other prepared materials will belong to the City.

Subsequent to the start of the fire mapping project, a new county-wide evacuation planning project has also been undertaken with ZoneHaven, a company working on evacuation routes and models. Anchor Point will be coordinating with ZoneHaven on a model with Calistoga, integrating both models into a single platform of fire behavior and evacuation.

“We’re getting synergy with both products,” said Calistoga Planning Director Zac Tusinger.

Anchor Point will be making a couple more presentations to the City, and the entire project is expected to be completed by mid-April.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

