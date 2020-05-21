City Planners to discuss Calistoga Depot repainting at May 27 meeting

The historic Calistoga Depot is poised to undergo a color change, if approved at the next planning commission meeting May 27.
Located on Lincoln Avenue across from Cal Mart, the owners propose to paint the iconic, yellow building in an off-white color scheme, reminiscent of the way many structures in the 19th century were whitewashed, a staff report states.
The Depot was constructed in 1868 and has recently been used for retail and restaurant use. Built by Sam Brannan for the Napa Valley Railroad one year before the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, the Depot is the second oldest remaining railroad depot in California. It is listed on teh National Register of Historic Places.
The regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 27 at the Community Center, 1307 Washingtong St. The meeting will be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 social distancing protocols.
People at high risk of severe illness from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence. If you choose to attend the Commission meeting in person, you will be required to maintain appropriate social distancing, six-foot distance between yourself and other individuals. Public attendance at the meeting location will be limited to comply with the social distancing requirements and all are required to wear face coverings.
You are strongly encouraged to observe the meeting live on Channel 28 or on the City’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cityofcalistoga. If you are unable to attend or miss the live broadcast, the meeting video will be available on the City YouTube channel immediately following the meeting and will be uploaded to the city website www.ci.calistoga.ca.us by 3 p.m. on May 28.
If you choose to view the meeting remotely and wish to make a comment on a specific agenda item, please submit your comment, limited to 250 words or less, via email to the Planning Commission Secretary at ztusinger@ci.calistoga.ca.us. The comment will only be read for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read into the record. Every effort will be made to read your comment into the record, but some comments may not be read due to time limitations, as determined by the Chair.
