City posts signs: New hours, no alcohol at Calistoga City parks

Signs went up at the entrances to Calistoga City parks last week notifying residents that alcohol is no longer allowed.

A new ordinance was approved Dec. 1 that also set new park hours from sunrise to one hour after sunset. Dangerous items, such as bullwhips, that pose a threat to public safety are also now prohibited.

Exceptions to the ordinance for alcohol consumption include events like Concerts in the Park, which are required to apply for a permit.

