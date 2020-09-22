Classic Ford Model T's roll into Calistoga

Gwen and Al Brown have had their 1926 touring Model T since 1994.

“We just fell in love with the hobby and the people,” Gwen Brown said. So much so, they have crossed the U.S. twice with Model T groups.

Now, figure, this is a car that tops out at about 40 mph.

“It took us 21 days,” Brown said, when in 2011, they shipped the car to Baltimore and drove it back to Martinez. “We tried to follow Route 66 as much as possible.”

In 2006, the Browns drove with the Southern California Model T Club from Lancaster, CA, to Detroit in their 1922 two-door sedan. Along with being an exercise in patience, “We tried to keep it under 200 miles a day. It was quite an adventure. It was wonderful going across the heartland, through Minnesota and Wisconsin and in to Michigan,” Brown said. “Along two blocks there were people holding up signs that said ‘Welcome to Michigan.’”

The Southern California Club also used to ship their cars to Europe, Brown said, and traveled through Germany, Italy and Switzerland.

Parts for the car are still readily available, in fact, more so now than when the cars were first made, Faraudo said.