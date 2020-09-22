Classic Ford Model T's roll into Calistoga

From 1908 – 1927, Ford Motor Company manufactured about 15 million Model T cars, only second in production to the Volkswagen Beetle. Henry Ford's vision was to make the first car that the average person could afford, to get people moving and get horses off the road.
As a testament to the longevity and popularity of the car many are still on the road today, although it’s not likely you’ll see one on the freeway. Members of the Redwood Empire Model T Club regularly take their Model Ts out for a spin, and on Saturday, drove the back roads from Santa Rosa to Calistoga.
While other cars at the time could cost thousands of dollars, a Model T could be had starting as little as about $200, said Chris Rich, who owns a 1924 Model T-T 1-ton truck. That was still a lot of money back then, but within reach.
The antique cars may not be in an exclusive class, but there is a camaraderie among Model T owners.
“We can’t be snobs,” said Con Faraudo, who has owned Model Ts for about 20 years, and now has a coupe. “It’s the people who owned these cars. It’s a fun group. I enjoy going on these tours.”
There are about 120 vehicles in the Redwood Empire Model T Club with members in Sonoma, Napa, and Marin counties. Most of the cars are touring models, that is, they have front and back seats, rather than roadsters, which have front seats only.
Gwen and Al Brown have had their 1926 touring Model T since 1994.
“We just fell in love with the hobby and the people,” Gwen Brown said. So much so, they have crossed the U.S. twice with Model T groups.
Now, figure, this is a car that tops out at about 40 mph.
“It took us 21 days,” Brown said, when in 2011, they shipped the car to Baltimore and drove it back to Martinez. “We tried to follow Route 66 as much as possible.”
In 2006, the Browns drove with the Southern California Model T Club from Lancaster, CA, to Detroit in their 1922 two-door sedan. Along with being an exercise in patience, “We tried to keep it under 200 miles a day. It was quite an adventure. It was wonderful going across the heartland, through Minnesota and Wisconsin and in to Michigan,” Brown said. “Along two blocks there were people holding up signs that said ‘Welcome to Michigan.’”
The Southern California Club also used to ship their cars to Europe, Brown said, and traveled through Germany, Italy and Switzerland.
Parts for the car are still readily available, in fact, more so now than when the cars were first made, Faraudo said.
“When I was kid our family got a Model T, and boy, we had a hard time finding parts,” he said. “But now, you could build one from the ground up.”
Which is a good thing, as owners spend a certain amount of time tinkering and customizing their cars.
Chris Rich has modified his 1-ton truck. When the trucks were first built, they couldn’t carry a lot of weight as the suspension wasn’t strong enough. Subsequent models were much stronger, he said.
“Originally they were designed for very slow, heavy loads. Farmers would stack crops like hay as high as they could. The trucks only went about 17 mph, but they didn’t have to go fast. Farmers could also remove the cabs and drive them open on the fields,” he said. Rich bought the truck about 20 years ago from someone who brought it to California from Idaho.
Mike Chirhart has also made extensive modifications to his 1915 speedster. Ford never actually made a ‘speedster’ Model T, he said, but rather, back in the day, when it was time to get a new car, or just get rid of the old one, the Model Ts were stripped and left in a field.
When Chirhart bought his speedster, as those cars are now called, about all there was to it was the engine and a chassis. He has since decked the car out with dual exhaust, a trunk, gold trim, and a cab so his wife would be comfortable riding along.
