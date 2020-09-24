Classroom instruction resumes at Napa Valley's Foothills Adventist Elementary School

“Even with the office hours, you’re popping into a Zoom meeting with a teacher and getting help, but you’re not hearing the other kids’ questions,” Ingham said. “Sometimes it really helps to know someone else had the same question as you.”

Like Hardcastle, Nonescan said noise made it harder to learn at home via Zoom.

Sixth-grader Kolton Rockwell Smith said he doesn’t have much noise to worry about at home, but he can still do his assignments more easily “when I’m actually in the room with the teacher.”

“When you’re face to face, it’s probably 20 times easier to ask him a question instead of sending him an email saying, ‘Hey, I have a couple questions, can we get a Zoom?’” he said.

On top of the distancing that occurs within each classroom, kids from separate classrooms are separated during lunch and recess.

During Tuesday’s lunch break, one class was eating lunch on picnic tables, another class was sitting on blankets on the grass, and Ingham’s class was on the basketball courts playing “virus tag,” where masked students kick the ball at each other but can’t touch it with their hands.