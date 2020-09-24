Classroom instruction resumes at Napa Valley's Foothills Adventist Elementary School

Kids generally used to mourn the end of summer vacation, but amid the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s no place like school.
That’s how kids have felt since the K-8 Foothills Adventist Elementary School outside St. Helena reopened for in-class instruction on Sept. 14, when Napa County schools were given the option of reopening.
“I can work way better here than at home,” said fifth-grader Savanna Hardcastle, mentioning the unavoidable distractions of family life.
Masks, Plexiglass barriers around desks, gaps of six to seven feet between desks, temperature checks, and non-contact recess activities are among the safety protocols at Foothills.
While kids aren’t fond of masks – who is? – they’re happy to be back with their friends.
“It feels better than being in your room,” said fifth-grader Leighton Nonescan. “We can run around here.”
When Foothills’ 30 students were learning at home via Zoom, they would have two separate hours of instructional time plus 90 minutes of office hours when teachers were available for one-on-one Zoom consultations.
Under that schedule, “students don’t have the same length of contact time with a teacher,” said Rob Ingham, principal and one of four teachers at Foothills.
“Even with the office hours, you’re popping into a Zoom meeting with a teacher and getting help, but you’re not hearing the other kids’ questions,” Ingham said. “Sometimes it really helps to know someone else had the same question as you.”
Like Hardcastle, Nonescan said noise made it harder to learn at home via Zoom.
Sixth-grader Kolton Rockwell Smith said he doesn’t have much noise to worry about at home, but he can still do his assignments more easily “when I’m actually in the room with the teacher.”
“When you’re face to face, it’s probably 20 times easier to ask him a question instead of sending him an email saying, ‘Hey, I have a couple questions, can we get a Zoom?’” he said.
On top of the distancing that occurs within each classroom, kids from separate classrooms are separated during lunch and recess.
During Tuesday’s lunch break, one class was eating lunch on picnic tables, another class was sitting on blankets on the grass, and Ingham’s class was on the basketball courts playing “virus tag,” where masked students kick the ball at each other but can’t touch it with their hands.
Library books can’t be shared, so every week one of the nine students in Ingham’s class is assigned to the desk next to the class library, where he or she can browse through books and lounge on beanbag chairs. The other students are assigned their own books, which are each sanitized upon return.
Foothills’ socially distanced classrooms and masked students offer a hint of what instruction might look like when the St. Helena Unified School District starts reopening its schools. The district plans to announce a start date for in-person instruction no later than Friday, Sept. 25.
