Clean-powered microgrid to replace Calistoga's diesel generators

Come this fall, a cleaner, quieter microgrid system could replace PG&E’s diesel generators on south Washington Street to power the town during PSPS events.

PG&E will be reviewing a proposal from Palm Energy, a small start-up company located in Florida, for a permanent microgrid using stationary, modular units (containers) that house a generator system powered by natural gas, and/or a battery system.

PG&E is responding to state legislation passed a couple of years ago that requires the utility to provide clean-powered microgrids to communities affected by its temporary outages. The CPUC subsequently ordered any clean substation project to be at least partially operational by September 2022 and fully meet the emission performance criteria by September 2023.

If PG&E does not receive approval from the CPUC for the clean microgrid proposal, it is their intent to continue to operate the Calistoga distribution microgrid during PSPS for the 2022 fire season, according to a City staff report.

The microgrid’s reach would be a little beyond the area that the current generators supply power to, but the east side of the city, due to the Tier 3 fire designation, would still not be energized during a PSPS event.

The new microgrid would be third-party owned and operated, whether by Palm or another company, and have no financial impact on the City.

Many issues around the project still need to be resolved. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting councilmembers discussed safety concerns, noise abatement, and exactly where the microgrid would be placed. A likely location is where the current generators are located, or nearby. No commitments from the city are required until the lease is signed.

“At this point it’s still a very long process simply demonstrating that the city would be interested in making some land available for such a project, which we’ve already done with the current (PG&E) microgrid that we have,” said Mayor Chris Canning.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.