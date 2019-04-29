After being shuttered for several weeks to the public due to contamination of the Napa River from toxic runoff, Clover Flat Landfill in Calistoga has resumed normal hours of operation.
The county issued a report March 29 saying contaminated water with chemicals and metals had escaped from the landfill into a Napa River tributary. Landfill managers were subsequently taken to task by local officials for breaching their contract for repeated violations since last August, including drainage and erosion issues.
Napa County Environmental Health Division issued an order to close the landfill to the public, however, commercial operations still took place.
Over the weekend, the Clover Flat Landfill and Upper Valley Recycling and Redemption Center issued a statement that they would reopen today, and a call to the facility confirmed that normal operations have resumed.
Keith Roberson with the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board said the conditions that were observed in March in terms of seepage into the river “have been addressed and terminated. The dry weather helped a lot, and the situation is under control.”
The landfill is located at 4380 Silverado Trail, just south of Calistoga. The reclamation landfill is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The park accepts loose-household refuse, green-compostable material, recyclable items and more. For more information please visit the website (http://uvds.com) or call, 707-963-7988.