Clusters of COVID-19 cases arise among North Bay farmworkers, who remain vulnerable

“That kind of delay makes it very hard on us to manage our workforce,” Avellar said, adding that his chosen protocol for the time being is to quarantine anyone displaying symptoms. “If we want to get a hold on this, we need results quickly, we need testing available quickly.”

His employee has remained quarantined at home, leaving only to attempt to secure a test in Sonoma County. The line for testing was two hours long, the employee told Avellar – and though the employee waited, they never made it to the front.

There have been five hospitalizations related to the outbreak at the Farmworker Housing Centers, Napa County said. There have been additional hospitalizations among the group commuting to Napa and Sonoma, Solano’s Matyas said, despite the fact that most cases have been among relatively healthy young men in their 20s and 30s. No fatalities have been linked to either outbreak.

“You get enough people sick, and (even among young people) someone’s going to come down with a bad case,” Mathias said, adding that there have been additional hospitalizations still among less-mobile farmworker populations who tend to live in multi-generational family units.