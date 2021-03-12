Cold weather brings snow to Mount St. Helena near Calistoga

CYNTHIA SWEENEY
Spring may be right around the corner, but cold temperatures brought snowfall to Mount St. Helena, dusting even the neighboring Palisades range this past week.
Cold temps also brought bouts of hail that pelted the Upvalley region.
Although Calistoga could get up to 70 degrees on Friday, by Monday the forecast high is only 54, and and is expected to dip down to a chilly 29 degrees at night.
Hourglass Winery owner Jeff Smith, center, connected with Bay area firefighters after the Glass Fire took out most of the Calistoga winery.
Casualties of the Glass Fire included acres of trees on Fairwinds Estate Winery's Silverado Trail property, which had to be removed. The winery is now in the process of rebuilding.
Fairwinds Estate Winery owners Brandon Chaney (left) and co-proprietor Anthony Zabit.
In 2014, members of the Calistoga Writers Group, including Lil Ticen, shared their original, funny, heartfelt and stories at Rianda House in honor of St. Valentine's Day. Ticen passed away last week.
Mark and Michiko Weiner will be opening a new glass blowing shop in the space formerly occupied by All Season's Bistro on Lincoln Avenue.
Pacific Union College Prep alumnus Zaira Wilson, a Pacific Union College junior, attempts a kill against visiting Simpson University on Oct. 11, 2019.
An aerial shot of Calistoga's Rancho De Calistoga mobile home park looking west toward the Mayacamas Mountains, in 2019. The park will be getting a backup generator for PG&E's PSPS events.
Donavan and Jacqi Almond and their four children, Caleb, Isabella, Elijah and Dominic.
When conditions allow, Donavan Almond teaches fitness classes at Pioneer Park.
Jacqi Almond became a volunteer firefighter in 2018.
Jacqi and Donavan Almond at their Calistoga Fit gym in Calistoga.
Raul Guerrero of the Calistoga Jaguars takes a big cut in the first inning of a game against Calistoga Rotary in March, 2019. Little League registration for 2021 is open now.
Calistoga’s AT&T Pedestrian Pathway project along the bank of the Napa River will connect to the public parking lot behind the fire station, and to the Lincoln corridor.
The Calistoga Community Pool will open March 15 with a pre-season schedule.
Forni Farm & Nursery will be opening on April 1 for drive-thru orders and shopping by appointment at 4000 Barnes Rd. in Santa Rosa.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
