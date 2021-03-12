 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cold weather brings snow to Mount St. Helena near Calistoga

Cold weather brings snow to Mount St. Helena near Calistoga

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Mount St. Helena

Cold temperatures brought snowfall to Mount St. Helena, dusting even the neighboring Palisades, as seen on March 11.

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

Spring may be right around the corner, but cold temperatures brought  snowfall to Mount St. Helena, dusting even the neighboring Palisades range this past week.

Cold temps also brought bouts of hail that pelted the Upvalley region. 

Although Calistoga could get up to 70 degrees on Friday, by Monday the forecast high is only 54, and and is expected to dip down to a chilly 29 degrees at night.

WATCH NOW: CELEBRATING NAPA VALLEY'S NATURAL BEAUTY

TAKE A LOOK AT PHOTOS AS SEEN N THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN THE WEEKS OF FEB. 25-MARCH 4

Photos: As seen in The Weekly Calistogan, the weeks of Feb. 25 - March 4

Here's a look at what was going on in Calistoga the weeks of Feb. 25 and March 4.

1 of 17

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News