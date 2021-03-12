Cold weather brings snow to Mount St. Helena near Calistoga

Spring may be right around the corner, but cold temperatures brought snowfall to Mount St. Helena, dusting even the neighboring Palisades range this past week.

Cold temps also brought bouts of hail that pelted the Upvalley region.

Although Calistoga could get up to 70 degrees on Friday, by Monday the forecast high is only 54, and and is expected to dip down to a chilly 29 degrees at night.

