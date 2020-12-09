 Skip to main content
Collision between wine tanker and sedan closes Silverado Trail early Wednesday

A collision between a Toyota Camry and an empty wine tanker occurred at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on Silverado Trail at Rosedale Road, blocking the highway. 

The CHP reported three people injured, including one seriously. An air ambulance and a ground ambulance were called.

More information was not immediately available.

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

