Community Builders: $40,000 raised for Napa County farmerworkers

The Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation (FWF), with many thanks to a generous group of individuals, raised $20,000 in support of COVID-19 relief for Napa’s farmworker community.

Through the Travis Credit Union Foundation matching grant, donations were doubled, and Travis Credit Union has awarded the FWF an additional donation of $20,000.

“The Travis Credit Union Foundation gives 100% of donations back to our local communities,” said Damian Alarcon, director of community relations for the Travis Credit Union Foundation, “and we are proud of the recent fundraising collaboration with Napa Valley Farmworker Foundation because of the immediate relief that will be provided to our friends and neighbors through their vital programming.”

In 2020, funds raised by the FWF provided daily PSAs aired on Univision and Azteca, a 4-month digital billboard campaign, 25,000 cloth and bandana masks, safety posters and flyers, health & safety kits for 2,500 vineyard workers, virtual safety workshops.

Looking ahead to 2021, the $40,000 awarded to the FWF by the Travis Credit Union Foundation will help continue their work to keep vineyard and winery workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.