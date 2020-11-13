Community gathers to honor veterans at Logvy Park on Veteran’s Day

Although much smaller than Calistoga’s usual observance of Veteran’s Day due to COVID-19, a group of vets and members of the community gathered at the Veterans Memorial at Logvy Park on Nov. 11 to honor those who served our country.
Originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the end of World War II, the holiday is intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifices.
At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School Band Director Nina Pederson and her 17-year-old son, Christian, played “Taps” and the assembled group of citizens and veterans were thanked for their attendance by American Legion Adjunct Jim Barnes. A wreath was then placed amidst flags to honor those who lost their lives in service.
The Veteran’s Memorial in Calistoga is the only memorial in Napa County and is a tribute to all men and women who have served in every branch of service: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marines; it includes bricks purchased by the community dedicated to individual veterans.
