The City of Calistoga will be holding a community meeting for the Myrtledale Road and Grant Street Overlay and Pedestrian Pathway Project at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 15 at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
The purpose of this meeting is to present the project to the community and residents and seek their comments.
The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Interested persons should contact the City’s Senior Civil Engineer, Hamid Heidary at (707) 942-2828 or at hheidary@ci.calistoga.ca.us for additional information.