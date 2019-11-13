The Grant Street reconstruction project community forum originally scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 13, has been postponed to Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 6 p.m., at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St.
This change was made to allow for more notice and greater participation and input by neighbors of the project and the overall community. The greater the participation the better the result. This is an important vehicle, pedestrian and biking route for many Calistogans.