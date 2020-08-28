Complaint lodged: Wedding party held at Calistoga City Council candidate's home

On Saturday, Calistoga Police responded to two complaints of possible COVID-19-related social distancing violations at a wedding party being held at the home of Calistoga City Council candidate Spiro Makras.
The city is following Napa County Shelter at Home Health Officer Order that states wedding receptions are among those gatherings that are prohibited and “Any wedding scheduled before the shelter at home order is lifted must be cancelled,” or they will be subject to administrative and civil penalties.
“We have messaged consistently for the past several months (see the banner across Lincoln Avenue) that people should avoid social gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said City Manager Mike Kirn.
According to the police report, "The officers did not observe specific violations of social distancing and caterers were wearing face coverings. The resident owner was advised of the complaint and advised that social distancing needed to take place. The owner said he understood and said they were practicing social distancing."
At the second call, "The officers did not observe social distancing violations and again admonished the owner."
Makras, who lives on Grant Street, said the gathering was his son’s wedding party that took place outdoors with 30 guests. Due to COVID-19, the guest list was reduced from 120, to a smaller all-family gathering, all from the Bay Area.
Makras said he was not issued a citation or ordered to pay any penalties, and believed the party was compliant with what COVID-19 protocols call for.
“Absolutely. Above and beyond,” he said. “I researched the county and state COVID-19 sites, several times, for guidelines and I was unable to find any information specific to my family private gathering,” he added in an email.
The party was held entirely outdoors, guests were practicing social distancing and most, but not all, guests were wearing masks, he said. Two hand-washing sanitizing stations were set up specifically for guests, with one at the entrance, and sanitizer was also placed on all the tables. There was music, but no dancing.
“I could understand that someone could walk by and see all the cars and think we are violating COVID guidelines. But we were not. In this heightened state that we’re in, I understand people are nervous. We did everything above and beyond what any other businesses are allowed to do and I think safer.”
Makras also said the party provided guests with more social distancing than he has seen at times at various restaurants around town.
“I’ve been in the restaurant business for most of my life, and I’ve been following the regulations, we’ve been looking at what’s been available to us,” he said.
The second time officers arrived, a couple of hours later, the only thing that had changed is a few of the guests had left, Makras said.
“It was very civil and the police officers were very professional,” he said. “I have a lot of respect for the way they handled it.”
Police Chief Celaya added a caveat that although officers did not witness any violations of social distancing, that's not to say there was no violation.
"These situations are challenging as many times how the restrictions are applied to businesses and private residences can be general and vague. I found on Napa’s FAQ’s dated Aug. 6 that weddings, receptions, conferences, and many meetings are prohibited. Officers were not aware of this at the time of the contact. CPD’s goal is to address COVID-19 complaints by getting compliance through informing, educating, and advising of potential consequences given current direction from the County Health Officer and applicable county ordinances," he said.
Makras is vying for one of two seats on the City Council. Also running are incumbents Irais Lopez-Ortega and Michael Dunsford, and Calistoga resident Lisa Gift.
Makras has a professional history in the food and beverage industry, owned two restaurants in San Francisco, and is current owner of Union Street Produce Co. He and his wife purchased their home in Calistoga in 2013.
