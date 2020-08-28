Complaint lodged: Wedding party held at Calistoga City Council candidate's home

Makras said he was not issued a citation or ordered to pay any penalties, and believed the party was compliant with what COVID-19 protocols call for.

“Absolutely. Above and beyond,” he said. “I researched the county and state COVID-19 sites, several times, for guidelines and I was unable to find any information specific to my family private gathering,” he added in an email.

The party was held entirely outdoors, guests were practicing social distancing and most, but not all, guests were wearing masks, he said. Two hand-washing sanitizing stations were set up specifically for guests, with one at the entrance, and sanitizer was also placed on all the tables. There was music, but no dancing.

“I could understand that someone could walk by and see all the cars and think we are violating COVID guidelines. But we were not. In this heightened state that we’re in, I understand people are nervous. We did everything above and beyond what any other businesses are allowed to do and I think safer.”

Makras also said the party provided guests with more social distancing than he has seen at times at various restaurants around town.