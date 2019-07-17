Get there early is the best advice.
On Thursday mornings, well before the 6:30 p.m. concerts, locals and tourists start bringing their chairs and picnic blankets to Pioneer Park.
Wineries also set up stands and bring out bottles of their wines, and by two in the afternoon the park is packed with chairs and blankets.
Music in the Park is a free event at Calistoga’s Pioneer Park that takes place on Thursdays starting at 6:30 p.m. This year they began on June 13 and run through Aug 22. They are presented by the Calistoga Beverage Company.
A different band plays every week, each one showing off their own passions, talents and music genres. From rock ’n’ roll, to R&B, to the blues, and more, each musical group brings their own twist to music. Some bands play covers from well-known music, others perform their own original pieces. Every group succeeds at getting the town of Calistoga up and dancing.
Napa Valley is famous for its wine and the concerts are also an opportunity for wineries to promote their vineyards and their wine. Each week different local wineries are featured, setting up for wine tasting and selling.
This week, The Boys of Summer, a top-touring Eagles tribute band performs, with featured wine from Storybook Mountain Vineyards and Vermeil Wines.
Not only is Music in the Park a way to promote the prized wineries of Napa Valley, but it is a way for the people of Calistoga to come together and celebrate the beautiful town as one.
Find out more at visitcalistoga.com/venue/calistoga-concerts-in-the-park.
Saida Morales attends Calistoga Junior-Senior High School.