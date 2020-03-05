2020 Congressional Art Competition is open for high school students

The 2020 Fifth Congressional District Art Competition is now open to all local high school students across the district, which includes Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Lake, and Contra Costa Counties. The winning piece of art will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

The deadline to submit artwork is Friday, April 17.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our district has so much artistic talent and each year I am honored to highlight the skill of young artists as part of my Fifth Congressional District Art Competition,” said Rep. Mike Thompson. “The grand prize winner will have their artwork hung in the halls of the Capitol for an entire year, displaying our district’s talent for visitors from around the world. I hope everyone will submit their art as part of this year’s exciting competition!”

Artwork can be submitted to one Thompson’s District Offices, including Napa, at 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive; in Santa Rosa, at 2300 County Center Dr., Suite A100; or in Vallejo, at 420 Virginia St., Suite 1C.

Artwork submitted must conform to the rules and regulations of the competition in order to be considered and those guidelines can be found by clicking here. Students, parents and teachers with questions can call Thompson’s office at (202) 225-3311.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0