In early October, utility replacement and road construction will begin on Spring Street between Cedar Street and the dead-end cul-de-sac in Calistoga. The work will last through November.
This part of Spring Street will be closed once the project starts through completion to all but local traffic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., possibly with some delays. No on-street parking will be allowed during construction hours. The parking lot at Pioneer Park will be closed during construction hours and limited parking will be available during non-construction hours. Emergency vehicles will be allowed access.
The City is currently out to bid for utility replacement and road construction which includes replacement of an undersized water main, replacement of the sewer Main, new sewer and water services, replacement of broken sidewalk and roadway rehabilitation. As part of the project, it will be necessary to trim existing trees hanging over the sidewalk and street for equipment and construction clearance.
The City of Calistoga Public Works Department apologizes for any inconvenience during completion of this necessary infrastructure improvement. If you have any questions, please call 707-942-2828.