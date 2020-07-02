Continued Napa County Fairgrounds discussion on Calistoga City Council agenda

The Calistoga City Council will conduct a regularly scheduled meeting via video/teleconferencing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7.
At the meeting, the council will further its discussion of the county's lease offer for the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga.
The city will also hear an appeal from Calistoga Depot owner Pat Merchant, who wants to paint the building white instead of the current yellow color.
Recipients of the 2020-21 Community Enrichment grants are also to be considered for approval at the meeting.
Consistent with health orders issued by the county and state, the meeting will not be physically open to the public. Councilmembers and staff will be video/teleconferencing into the meeting, and the public can observe or listen to the meeting in one of several ways:
- Watch it on Napa Valley TV Channel 28 (call your cable provider to ensure you have a City of Calistoga coded cable box)
- Listen on your phone – dial 1-669-900-6833, enter webinar ID: 829-0729-5419, password: 123201
- Watch online via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82907295419?pwd=Qkh2d05YV25wVXdhbkU5dVY1QmlFQT09, enter password: 123201
- Watch online via YouTube Live at youtube.com/cityofcalistoga
Participate in the meeting by providing public comment on any item on the agenda or any item of municipal concern via email. Submit your comment, limited to 350 words or less, via email to publiccomment@ci.calistoga.ca.us. Written public comments submitted by email should clearly indicate the Agenda Item No. or specify “Oral Communications” in the Subject Line for items not on the agenda and are requested to include the submitter’s full name.
Comments received by 4 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be posted online with the agenda packet and included in the record but will not be read aloud. Comments received after the commencement of the meeting and before the agenda item is heard will be read aloud for a maximum of three minutes, or as determined by the Chair. If a comment is received after the agenda item is heard but before the close of the meeting, the comment will still be included as a part of the record of the meeting but will not be read aloud.
