Cooper, Berquist appointed to Calistoga Planning Commission

Incumbent Scott Cooper and newcomer Jon Berquist have been appointed to fill two vacancies on the Calistoga Planning Commission.

Berquist replaces Chair Paul Coates who did not reapply to serve on the commission. He comes to the position with 35 years of experience in the real estate advisory business.

Other applicants included Mark Haugan and Lana Richardson.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting Mayor Chris Canning said he met with all the candidates, and “This is a very time consuming and important role in the community. Cooper has served the commission and the city quite well, I appreciate his enthusiasm.”

Councilmember Don Williams also said he met with the candidates and “I think they will serve us well.”

Chair Paul Coates honored

Coates was also honored by the city with a proclamation at Tuesday’s city council meeting.