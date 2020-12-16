Cooper, Berquist appointed to Calistoga Planning Commission

Incumbent Scott Cooper and newcomer Jon Berquist have been appointed to fill two vacancies on the Calistoga Planning Commission.
Berquist replaces Chair Paul Coates who did not reapply to serve on the commission. He comes to the position with 35 years of experience in the real estate advisory business.
Other applicants included Mark Haugan and Lana Richardson.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting Mayor Chris Canning said he met with all the candidates, and “This is a very time consuming and important role in the community. Cooper has served the commission and the city quite well, I appreciate his enthusiasm.”
Councilmember Don Williams also said he met with the candidates and “I think they will serve us well.”
Chair Paul Coates honored
Coates was also honored by the city with a proclamation at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Coates was appointed to the commission in 2007 and has served the last five as Chair. Previously, he sat on the city council. Coates was instrumental in developing the city’s veterans memorial, making improvements to Pioneer Park, promoting affordable housing with the senior apartments and the family housing on Washington Street, and serving on numerous other community projects and organizations. He is also involved in the current renovation of the Green Church.
“Paul is highly respected by the citizens of Calistoga,” the proclamation reads.
Canning thanked Coates for his years of dedication and service to the city.
Coates thanked the city councilmembers who have supported him. “I have been honored to serve my community. I’m thrilled to go on and do other things in the community,” he said.
