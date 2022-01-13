Cooper, Wilkes re-elected to head Calistoga Planning Commission

Along with welcoming two new members to the Calistoga Planning Commission, Chair Scott Cooper and Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes were re-elected to their respective positions on Jan. 12.

Wilkes said of Cooper, “I want to compliment him on the spectacular job he did this past year.”

This was the first meeting for newly appointed Commissioners Mike Vaugh and Rick Kaiser, and newly appointed Planning and Building Director Jeff Mitchem.

In his first director’s report, Mitchem said he’s looking forward to working with the commission as an extension of the city staff's team, and meeting with commissioners one on one. Already, “We’ve got a working relationship underway,” he said.

Mitchem also said that items coming before the commission soon include updating the General Plan’s Housing element as it relates to Calistoga, and in relation to state legislation. Also on a near-future agenda will be a discussion of a new hybridized meeting format to include remote and in-person options.

