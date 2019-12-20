{{featured_button_text}}
Napa County Fairgrounds

The Butler Pavilion at the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga as seen Nov. 22, 2018.

 Cynthia Sweeney photo/THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

Napa County has granted the City of Calistoga approval for an extension of due diligence in its process of purchasing the Napa County Fairgrounds.

The city had asked the county earlier this month for an extension after discovering an ongoing dispute between the county, the Napa County Fair Association and a third party over an estimated $1.4 million investment in equipment at the Speedway, as a possible reason to extend the sale process.

In August, the city reached an agreement with the county to purchase 34.3 acres of the fairgrounds property for $7.2 million. Due diligence was to expire Dec. 18, with another 60 days after that to close on the property.

According to Mayor Chris Canning, in a phone conversation the county agreed to an extension until Jan. 18, and the two parties agreed to discuss the terms  at a closed meeting Jan. 6. 

Cynthia Sweeney's top 5 most memorable stories of 2019

It's been a busy news year in Calistoga, so picking a handful of favorite stories can be tough. But here are five that stand out in my mind for a variety of reasons. 

Me and PG&E

Me and PG&E

How a column started out about the Kincade Fire and digressed into a diatribe about PG&E. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.