County reports 396 COVID-19 cases over long weekend

COVID-19
© Buddhilakshan4 | Dreamstime.com

The five day holiday period brought another 396 known, new COVID-19 cases to Napa County.

The county reported the tally on Monday. It is the first report since Wednesday because of the Christmas holiday.

This followed the 445 new cases total reported by the county over the first three days of last week. New county cases in recent weeks have been the highest since the pandemic began.

To date with the pandemic, the county has had 5,487 confirmed cases. It reports that 3,570 are active, 1,890 have recovered and 27 resulted in death. A total of 128,180 people have been tested.

As of Monday, the county also reports 293 cumulative cases in Calistoga. 

A state-mandated stay-at-home order continues for the Bay Area through at least Jan. 8. It was tripped for at least three weeks when the region’s intensive care unit capacity dipped below 15%. As of Monday, the capacity was at 9.5%.

The county encourages people to be tested for COVID-19. Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2963/Testing-Locations to see a list of local testing sites ranging from Napa Valley Expo to local health care providers to local pharmacies.

Editor’s note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Breaking News