COVID-19 brings mental health crisis to Napa County

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is causing a mental health crisis in Napa County.
“We’re seeing significant spikes in stress, anxiety and depression,” said Rob Weiss, executive director of Mentis, Napa County’s nonprofit mental health services center.
Mentis, founded in 1950, is the oldest nonprofit in the county.
“Most of us don’t have any experience of what it’s like to live through a pandemic or a circumstance such as this," Weiss said. "I think the hard part for so many of us is that there’s a very unpredictable nature to this, because there’s so much anxiety. We don’t know when this is going to end or how it’s going to play out. In general those are conditions that are ripe for making people feel anxious and on edge.”
Weiss was speaking to about 35 people via teleconference in late June. Currently, 34 out of every 100 adults are showing symptoms of anxiety, depression or both, Weiss said. That’s double a baseline of 17% of adults from 2013-14. Weiss said the data was gathered from a household survey from this year's U.S. Census.
Based on the data, Weiss identified two groups who are impacted by COVID-19: The first is comprised of teenagers, young adults and people in their 30s; the second is older adults “who are experiencing loneliness, isolation and depression on top of what we see with (other) seniors.”
Anxiety and depression levels are high with the first group: “If you’re a teen, there’s a lot of angst and curiosity – what will school look like,” Weiss said. With young adults, those are “the people who have frontline, more essential jobs.” People in their 20s and 30s “really have to go to work and they’re in the thick of the pandemic, putting themselves at great personal risk to themselves and their families for infection.”
Additionally, the pandemic has caused a “huge financial loss across many sections in the community,” Weiss said. “If you’re talking about job loss, that also means you’re also talking about the loss of health insurance coverage and by extension, that means access to mental health care as well." Latino and low-income people are hit the hardest with job losses.
As a community, Weiss talked about how blessed Napa County is to have a “strong network of nonprofits that are really working together” and a “network of care” to help people.
Recently, Mentis expanded its services, by starting a new Prevention division and acquiring a 3-year-old nonprofit, Teens Connect.
“It became clear to us that if we were going to offer comprehensive mental health services in this community, we also have to think broadly and have a whole way of getting to people early,” Weiss said.
He called it an exciting opportunity for Mentis to bring in Teens Connect and its founder and executive director, Jeni Olsen, who will lead the new Prevention division. The purpose of the division is to “address mental health challenges before they become insurmountable,” according to a Mentis news release.
Mentis’ has different program areas, helping those in the county. Roughly, Mentis’ programs help those with low income, either uninsured or with Medi-Cal or Medicare insurances.
“These are really low-income folks, who were struggling with a whole host of issues before COVID hit,” Weiss said. “These are folks who struggle to make ends meet.” And deal with a variety of issues, including homelessness, drug and alcohol issues, violence, histories of sexual or physical abuse and “a whole range of stressful situations."
Typically, for those who are uninsured, Mentis charges on a sliding scale, although its staff never denies care for those who can’t pay. Weiss said, “We wanted access to be easy, so we eliminated all co-pays.”
Additionally, Mentis offers:
- School-based partnerships;
- Housing program for those with severe mental illness;
- Community group therapy; and
- CARE network, cancer wellness programs with Queen of the Valley Hospital.
School-based
With the advent of coronavirus, even though Mentis has agreements with districts throughout the county, Mentis staff had to offer tele-health. “We don’t have the ability to work with people face-to-face, which makes it challenging right now,” Weiss said. Clients have adjusted, but it’s not easy. Challenges include having technology, either computers or cellphones or having a safe and confidential space, which is why some clients take walks outside or sit in their cars.
Housing program
Providing services for adults with severe mental illness has been challenging, Weiss said. These clients depend on Mentis staffers for both case management and “regular weekly contact to provide stability in their lives.” So, the face-to-face services continues with appropriate precautions “to provide this group with essential support,” he added.
Group therapy
Formal community group therapy and continuing support groups that Mentis runs for NEWS-Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse Services and the UpValley Family Centers have been temporarily suspended, in part, because Mentis clients “have told us they haven’t been eager to participate in those online,” Weiss said. Mentis has continued to offer individual support for those in groups.
CARE network
The CARE network and Cancer Wellness programs, offered in partnership with Queen of the Valley Medical Center, continue remotely. “We’re trying to help through a very difficult time,” Weiss said.
You may reach David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.