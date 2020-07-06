COVID-19 brings mental health crisis to Napa County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is causing a mental health crisis in Napa County.

“We’re seeing significant spikes in stress, anxiety and depression,” said Rob Weiss, executive director of Mentis, Napa County’s nonprofit mental health services center.

Mentis, founded in 1950, is the oldest nonprofit in the county.

“Most of us don’t have any experience of what it’s like to live through a pandemic or a circumstance such as this," Weiss said. "I think the hard part for so many of us is that there’s a very unpredictable nature to this, because there’s so much anxiety. We don’t know when this is going to end or how it’s going to play out. In general those are conditions that are ripe for making people feel anxious and on edge.”

Weiss was speaking to about 35 people via teleconference in late June. Currently, 34 out of every 100 adults are showing symptoms of anxiety, depression or both, Weiss said. That’s double a baseline of 17% of adults from 2013-14. Weiss said the data was gathered from a household survey from this year's U.S. Census.