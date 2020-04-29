COVID-19: Calistoga puts purchase of Napa County Fairgrounds on hold

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

After more than two years of negotiations, and arrangements for the final stages of purchase nearly in place, the City of Calistoga will not be purchasing the Napa County Fairgrounds from the county after all.

At least for now.

Due to the unprecedented conditions associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the city said the transaction should not move forward at this time.

“It’s an amicable agreement between the city and the county,” said Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning. “We’re terminating with the right to revisit.”

Though the city has been in very good standing financially, with a triple A bond rating, because of future TOT tax projections and the collapse of the bond market, it’s not feasible at this time, Canning added.

The matter will be discussed at a city council meeting at 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 5.

In August 2019, the City of Calistoga reached an agreement with Napa County to purchase 34.3 acres of the Napa County Fairgrounds property for $7.2 million.

The city was expected to hand financial arrangements for approval to the county April 13. At that time, the 60-day escrow period was to begin, putting the closing date in late June or early June.