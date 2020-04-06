COVID-19’s roller coaster for Ride Napa Valley’s Rebecca Kotch

Lately, Rebecca Kotch, owner of Ride Napa Valley, has been on a roller coaster, with emotional ups and downs, thanks to the COVID-19 epidemic.
First, one of the six rides she owns and produces, the Napa Rotary Club’s Cycle For Sight & Rotary Ride for Veterans, was postponed from Saturday, April 18 to sometime in the fall.
Second, Kotch was producing the March 21 fundraising event for the Napa Valley Vine Trail, which was canceled and is being held online.
Third, Kotch works with Napa Valley 1839 FC, a men’s semi-professional soccer team, co-owned by Arik Housley. On March 26, after two games in the 2020 season, the board of directors for the National Premiere Soccer League voted to cancel the season for the 94 semi-professional teams across the United States. In its third season, the record for the Napa Valley 1839 FC was 1-1. They play in the seven-team Golden Gate Conference.
Beyond that, Kotch’s CampoVelo, to be held May 1-3, based in St. Helena, was postponed to 2021. It’s tagged as “the ultimate weekend of food & wine, cycling and fun,” and was to be a fundraiser for the Napa Valley Vine Trail and No Kid Hungry.
And, “Rock the Ride, “ a June 27 cycling and walking event, based in Yountville, that is designed to raise funds to help end gun violence, will not have a physical component, but instead, Kotch and the other organizers are trying to engage people online, with details still being worked out.
More than 600 people had registered for the annual “Cycle For Sight and Rotary Ride for Veterans.” It was an event with three distance rides, designed for families as well as experienced riders and it would have ended at Napa’s Justin-Siena High School with a festival that included wine tasting, food stations from several Napa Valley restaurants and live music.
Kotch hopes that it will be held in September or October. “Unfortunately, we can’t give you a date,” Kotch said, until Napa County opens the county up for events and until Kotch coordinates a schedule with Justin-Siena. If cyclists registered for the event, their registration will be good for the event in the fall, and, the Napa Rotary Club is offering refunds on a case-by-case basis, Kotch said.
“We’re still trying to be optimistic that it will happen down the road,” she added.
For Napa Valley 1839 FC, officials are looking at a late summer/fall tournament. “We would start in July, so we have three more months of figuring out how to get to the other side of this virus. Hopefully, July is not too optimistic, but it still could be too soon. No one knows,” Kotch said.
Once the county's shelter-in-place restrictions are lifted, currently set for April 30 at midnight, events may be allowed to happen, although the state's shelter-in-place order has no end date. Obviously, the situation is fluid. If the county allows events of more than 50 people, it’s unknown what the maximum number of people is going to be. Also, the county’s Public Health officials could decide they don’t want large groups of people gathering together for the next 12-18 months.
“Granted, when you are cycling, you are outside, but you still have to keep your distance from people. I do think the whole landscape of events, whether they are cycling or non-cycling is going to change drastically,” Kotch predicted.
“Our economy here in the Napa Valley and all of our nonprofits, live and die by events and fundraisers.”
At the end of the interview, Kotch said she had one more thing to say. “From a cyclist’s perspective, it’s great that we can be outside. People should be riding independently and I just want to encourage people,” but she added, “As a reminder, you need to wear your helmet. If they don’t have a helmet, I am sure I have a few extra helmets.”
By law, anyone younger than 18 needs to wear a helmet, but Kotch said she sees mothers and fathers with their children who are not wearing helmets. “It makes me nervous,” she said. “I want people to be smart and stay safe.”
