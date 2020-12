The next free COVID-19 testing in Calistoga will be at the Napa County Fairgronds on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 28—29, by appointment only.

Appointments can be made 72 hours prior, starting Dec. 25. To schedule a time or for additional information call (707) 253-4540 or visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing

The Fairgronds are located at 1435 N. Oak St.

WATCH NOW: STEP BY STEP: MAKE YOUR OWN FACE MASK

COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM THE NAPA VALLEY REGISTER