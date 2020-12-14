 Skip to main content
COVID-19 testing at Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga Dec. 28 - 29

COVID-19
The next free COVID-19 testing in Calistoga will be at the Napa County Fairgronds on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 28 - 29, by appointment only. 

Appointments can be made 72 hours prior, starting Dec. 25. To schedule a time or for additional information call (707) 253-4540 or visit https://www.countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing

The Fairgronds are located at 1435 N. Oak St.

