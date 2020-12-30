COVID-19 testing in Calistoga cancelled until 2021

Covid-19 Testing at Napa County Fairgrounds Dec. 28 and 29 was cancelled, and will be rescheduled to after Jan. 1, 2021. The State of California has changed Covid19 test providers and will not be conducting local Covid-19 testing at the Napa County Fair Grounds in Calistoga until after that time.
For additional information please go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing
The Fairgronds are located at 1435 N. Oak St.
