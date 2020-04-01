COVID-19: Videos from the Boys & Girls Clubs entertains kids at home

Maria Castro, Morgan Williamson and Bradlie Hackett are all stars of the little screen. They all work for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga and each starred in videos recently done.
Maria’s video, 2 minutes, 34 seconds, shows how to make a brownie in a mug; Morgan’s video at 1:37 shows how you can make a fruit pizza and Bradlie takes watchers through a morning workout, consisting of jumping jacks, squats, sit-ups and military push-ups. His 10 repetitions of each exercise takes about two minutes.
Each of the cooking videos start with advice: “Wash your hands” and “Ask your parents before starting.”
These videos have a certain charm: Bradlie is strong enough – and young enough – to easily do the squats, sit-ups and push-ups; when Maria takes a spoon for a bite of her finished brownie, she makes it clear that it was too hot, having just come out of the microwave.
“We started to do YouTube videos so our kids can see our faces and see different projects from us. We already have 10 videos and we’re going to try to make more,” said Mariana Martinez, unit director of the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena. “Our plan is to produce more videos until we get back to normal hours,” she added.
The videos are available on YouTube, through the club’s Facebook page and are sent to its email list. To join the list, send an email to Mariana@bgcshc.org.
STEM, DIY
The topics of the videos include STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math); DIY projects, cooking, art, story time and as Martinez said, “a little bit of everything.” The videos are short, are not overwhelming, and designed for kids to find things they can do at home. All of the staff members have a hand in making the videos — Martinez said she is the director – while Kari Martin offers story times and art projects, and the staff who runs the sports program at the club star in the fitness videos.
Martinez said the videos have been well received and one of the teachers “gave us good feedback” and said she was going to share them with the school families and with the principals. Additionally, “We’re getting good feedback from parents on Instagram and I’ve seen pictures of the kids doing the projects. It feels good to know the kids can see the videos and are doing these activities at home.”
Still doing our part
Since the coronavirus COVID-19 has essentially shut down St. Helena, the Boys & Girls Clubs closed on March 16. Martinez said, “Even though we are closed, we’re still doing our part. When the fires happened, we were open; when there was a power outage, we were open and now, we’re still with the kids, somehow. We are still doing all we can to serve our families and those that need us most.”
Nick Haley, director of program services, sent an email that said prior to the shutdown, the staff “began recording videos, tutorials and activities to be posted on our Facebook pages as well as through our parent email list.” The videos included an online scavenger hunt and virtual museum tours.
Two weeks ago, Haley writes staff assembled art kits with supplies and instructions and left them outside for pickup. “Within a few hours all had been taken,” he said. “In the coming weeks we are planning virtual hangouts using Zoom, where we will read stories, cook together and play games that can be facilitated in the home. In short, we are doing everything we can to provide enrichment, fun and a break from the cycle of horrible news each day.”
Haley said Executive Director Trent Yaconelli has been working behind the scenes extremely hard to take the clubs’ efforts for the community to the next level.
Those efforts include working to get meals delivered and offering Chromebooks and tablets to those who need them, assembling care kits for first responders, using Zoom for a large baking project. “We’re getting creative and helping parents out,” Haley said. To find out about the Chromebook and tablet program, send an email to Haley at nick@bgcshc.org.
Many of the staff team, made up of some 40 people, are at home from local universities, including Pacific Union College, Napa Valley College and Santa Rosa Junior College. Although they are unable to work in person, Haley writes, “We are attempting to keep them engaged remotely, allowing us to continue to pay them through a difficult time.”
Between the five locations, the staff team serve nearly 2,300 youth from kindergarten to 18 years old. It operates two teen centers and three clubhouses. The videos are also on the club’s Facebook page.
