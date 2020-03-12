You are the owner of this article.
Cracklin' Calistoga Crab Fest raises funds to support community

The roof was rockin’ Saturday night at the 19th annual Soroptimist International of Calistoga Crab Fest, as revelers raised their paddles for worthy causes.

The fundraiser always sells out and this year was no different. Guests gathered for a delicious crab dinner—1,200 pounds in all — accompanied with fine local wine and good companionship, and most importantly, to raise money for local girls and women’s causes including raising awareness of human trafficking, as well as the Read Aloud Program, that supports literacy for elementary school children.

“We’re going to raise some money here tonight!” host Leslie Sbrocco exclaimed to the crowd. Sbrocco is a TV personality and host of the PBS/KQED series Check Please! Bay Area. She got the live auction to a raucous start pumping up the crowd to raise their paddles for auction lots that included a family vacation in the Palm Desert and a cellar of premium Calistoga Winegrower wine. Silent auction items included everything from wine lots to pet portraits, unique jewelry, overnight resort stays, and a San Francisco Sip and Savor experience with Sbrocco that went for more than $1,000.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

