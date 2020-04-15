Crowd lines up in Calistoga for Adventist St. Helena Hospital's free hand sanitizer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available to help avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. The use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer when completing essential tasks in a public place, such as grocery shopping, can quickly disinfect your hands when used correctly. According to the CDC, individuals should apply the product to the palm of one hand and rub the product all over the surfaces of your hands until your hands are dry.