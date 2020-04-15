Crowd lines up in Calistoga for Adventist St. Helena Hospital's free hand sanitizer

Supporting efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, the St. Helena Hospital Foundation gave away 500 bottles of hand sanitizer each to the communities of Calistoga and St. Helena on April 10.
The drive-thru giveaway in Calistoga took place in the Community Pool parking lot, at the north end of Washington Street. Police diverted traffic as it snaked down N. Oak Street for more than two blocks. Later that afternoon, another giveaway took place in St. Helena, on the high school campus.
Hand sanitizer has been difficult to obtain at local stores and online since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the Hospital Foundation to arrange the giveaway.
Glen Newhart, president of the foundation, said they secured several hundred gallons of sanitizer from Save & Cooke distillery. The Mare Island distillery, owned by Napa Valley winemaker Dave Phinney, is now mass-producing hand sanitizer. The Foundation sourced bottles from Amazon and volunteers filled them with sanitizer by hand, Newhart said.
“The community has been incredibly generous by supporting our hospital in a myriad of ways, from donating facemasks for our health care workers to providing them with a well-deserved meal during this stressful time,” said Newhart, who helped hand out bottles. “In return, our job is to do everything we can to support the health of our friends and neighbors during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water are not available to help avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others. The use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer when completing essential tasks in a public place, such as grocery shopping, can quickly disinfect your hands when used correctly. According to the CDC, individuals should apply the product to the palm of one hand and rub the product all over the surfaces of your hands until your hands are dry.
In a statement last week, Adventist Health St. Helena said it has spent the past weeks preparing for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, securing sufficient protective equipment for staff and transitioning to virtual appointments in many of its outpatient clinics. The emergency department and inpatient units continue to care for patients and outpatient services remain open, including the laboratory and medical imaging departments.
Visit Facebook.com/StHelenaHospitalFoundation for more.
