Daniel Hernandez is Calistoga Teen Club's member of the month

Daniel Hernandez, a ninth-grader at Calistoga Junior-Senior High School, has been named Teen Club Member of the Month at the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club.

Hernandez joined the club family in 2019 and has become one of the most consistent members in the program. He is an active participant in programs from basketball to DIY crafts activities.

Hernandez has a very outgoing personality and the more you get to know him, he is very kind, courteous, and likes to lend a helping hand without having to ask.

Hernandez is also very work-motivated and gets things done when needed. He is a responsible young man who is able to maintain a job at the Calistoga community pool and still be able to stay consistent with his attendance.

Hernandez has also been part of Napa Valley 4-H for about three years, and as part of this club he raises pigs to sell in the August fair. To raise these animals requires a lot of responsibility and care which is another example of just how dedicated and responsible Hernandez is when it comes to his tasks and obligations. He is a great example of what the Club hopes all teens strive for at a young age.