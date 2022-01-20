Davis Estates promotes GM to president of the Calistoga winery

Jessica Link has been promoted from General Manager to President of Davis Estates in Calistoga, the company recently announced.

Link joined Davis Estates in 2016, just before the opening of the winery. She started her career as one of the first three graduates from the Wine Business program at Sonoma State University.

Before joining Davis Estates, Link came up through the ranks at Beringer Vineyards, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards and Robert Young Estate Winery developing broad-based experience in management, finance, sales and marketing, hospitality, winegrowing and production.

“Jessica’s innovative leadership style is perfectly aligned with the future direction of Davis Estates,” said Proprietor Mike Davis in a statement. “She has a proven five-year history building us from the new kids on the block to a recognized and respected Napa Valley Luxury Winery and we are excited to see what plans she has in store for our future.”

Link started as the fifth hire and has built a team that now comprises 22 people.

“It’s rare that we get to work in a field and with a company that we are truly passionate about, and I’m lucky to say that it is definitely the case for me," Link said. "I am excited to work with the family and this dedicated team to continue building on this trajectory of excellence.”