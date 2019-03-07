A summer-long steeping in all things wine industry is open again to high schoolers from Napa to Calistoga.
Fields of Opportunity, a partnership between the Napa Valley Unified School District and the Napa Valley Grapegrowers, will again take high school students from both the city of Napa and Upvalley through the ins and outs of the largest industry in their backyards.
In years past, high school interns, who are paid a starting wage, have blasted barrels, managed cover crops, had a hand in hospitality and sales, and even witnessed drones at work in the vineyards. Former interns have credited the program with sending them down the path toward careers in agriculture.
Ericka Madrigal, who interned in the summer of 2018, volunteered for the Napa Valley Grapegrowers’ Pruning Contest in February. Now a senior at Napa High, Madrigal told the Grapegrowers she had applied to the agricultural business program at Fresno State after her internship.
The deadline is March 15 to apply at bit.ly/fieldsofopportunity.
As for the county’s other staple industry, a counterpart program to Fields of Opportunity is also returning to take students through eight weeks of rotating roles in the world of Napa hospitality.
Five hotels will serve as the training grounds for students for this year’s Resorting to Opportunity program, including Meritage Resort and Spa, Vista Collina, Silverado Resort and Spa, Carneros Resort and Spa, Hilton Garden Inn and Embassy Suites.