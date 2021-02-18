DeLuna, Perez plan to run for Napa County District 3 supervisor

“From rural to urban, I want to represent every voice in our community, especially the unheard,” DeLuna said.

Perez is a grapegrower with degrees in viticulture and oenology who’s served on the boards of the Napa County Farm Bureau, California Farm Bureau Federation, and Napa Valley College Foundation. He ran against Dillon in 2018 and lost by 13.2 percentage points.

In a statement, Perez said he’s running again because the county still hasn’t addressed critical issues like water, traffic, affordable housing, climate change, fire protection and more.

“Although there are benefits to forming committees to study specific issues, there needs to be action taken by the Board to resolve the issues,” Perez said. “I will promise to take action.”

“I think my background in science and my many years of experience farming, along with my long history of being involved in our County’s land use issues, place me in a unique position to help guide the County in future decisions,” Perez added. “I will add a different view and voice to the Board. One which has been absent for a long time.”

Dillon announced in January that she would not run for re-election when her term ends in 2022.