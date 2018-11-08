While PG&E went to great expense to install temporary generators Wednesday to prevent Calistoga from a power outage during a scheduled Public Safety Power Shutoff, approximately 1,200 customers in the area were without power for about two hours Thursday morning. Power was restored at about 8:10 a.m.
The outage was 'hit and miss', Calistoga police said. The downtown area, public schools, and the RV park at the Napa County Fairgrounds were among affected areas. Schools were scheduled to resume at 10 a.m.
Thursday's outage in Calistoga was not related to the shutoff program, PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras said shortly before 8 a.m. PG&E did not proactively turn off power in Calistoga overnight, she said.
"PG&E crews are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power and determine the cause. We thank our customers for their patience while we work," Contreras said.
PG&E began notifying customers in nine Northern California counties Wednesday it may turn off power starting Thursday to reduce the risk of a wildfire amid hot and windy weather.
Aaron Johnson, PG&E’s vice president, customer energy solutions, said at a town meeting Nov. 7 that Calistoga is a “unique situation” and the generators were a temporary solution meant “to keep Calistoga from getting caught in the net of the PSPS program."
On Oct. 14, the entire city of Calistoga was taken off the power grid as a preemptive measure that proved costly for businesses that lost revenue.