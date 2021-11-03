Despite heavy rains, Calistoga still in drought emergency

The past week’s heavy rains brought a mix of good and bad news for Calistoga's water situation.

The good news is, Kimball Reservoir is full, but it only accounts for 15% of the city's water. The city would need 140% of usual rainfall to make up for the drought situation, said Mitchell Egert, the City’s Water Conservation Expert at the city council meeting on Tuesday.

“We got over a foot of rain so far, but much is still needed. Don’t be fooled,” Egert said.

Interim City Manager Brad Kilger cautioned, “We are in this until January.”

The other good news is that over the past 26 years, even though the population and industry has grown, water demand in Calistoga has fallen 20%,

Also, Calistoga did see a 24% decrease in water consumption for the month of October compared to this time last year. “That’s much higher than many other communities throughout the state,” and also much higher than the state governor’s order of a 15% reduction, Egert said.

The city’s reduction in water use is due in part to the city’s outreach campaign, headed by Egert. He said he has fielded hundreds of calls from water customers regarding home and irrigation use.

The largest percentage of water use, at 70%, comes from residents. Recently, letters from the city were sent out to the top 10% of water users in every customer use category, with recommendations and resources available. Among top city water customers are multi-family residences in apartment complexes with a high density, Egert said.

The city is still working with Calistoga schools to get a program going for water conservation efforts there.

Information on both and other water conservation tips is available at www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/home and at www.saveourwater.com.

