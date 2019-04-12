Calistoga Elementary sixth grade teachers are looking for businesses that would be willing to donate certificates or prizes to students who earn points for reading and completing quizzes about the books they have read.
The program is called Reading Counts and has five point levels: 25, 50, 100, 200, and 300.
Students are interested in certificates or free gifts for games, books, grocery/snack items, bakery items, ice cream, popcorn, candy, toys, etc.... Anything would be greatly appreciated.
If your business would be interested in donating, please contact Jennifer Wodlinger, 6th grade English language arts teacher at (707) 312-2223, or jwodlinger@calistogajusd.org.