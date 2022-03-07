Donate to Calistoga Cares this March in honor of Helen Archerd

March is National Nutrition Month, which is a perfect time to honor Helen Archerd, the feisty founder of Calistoga Cares Food Bank. She was 95 when she passed away just a few days after she helped distribute groceries to families in late January. An important part of her life was seeing where she could help, then diving in.

In addition to running the local Catholic Charities Food Bank and the USDA Food Program, she founded Calistoga Cares 30 years ago with another legendary Calistoga community activist, Martha Casselman. Their goal was to provide food for Calistogans who needed a helping hand.

During the month of March, Calistogans have the opportunity to honor Helen by contributing to Calistoga Cares. Will Wright, the Manager of Silverado Ace Hardware, is paying tribute to Helen and Calistoga Cares by giving customers the opportunity to donate the change from their purchases to the food bank.

“Last year we raised several thousand dollars, and this year we want to raise a lot more to honor Helen and all the good work Calistoga Cares does for the community,” said Wright.

During the month of March, donations can be made while checking out at Silverado Ace Hardware.

“People are struggling, even as we focus on being optimistic about our future,” said Regina Penna, a dedicated Calistoga Cares volunteer and active supporter. “We still have a lot of work to do. Every donation, no matter how small or big, whether it’s money, time or spreading the word to other people about Calistoga Cares is really valuable."

Tax-deductible contributions to Calistoga Cares can be mailed to Suzan Shaw, 2318 Grant St., Calistoga, CA 94515, and there are many different ways to lend a hand from donating empty wine boxes to helping bag groceries and distribute them. Contact Erika Pusey to learn more at espusey@yahoo.com.