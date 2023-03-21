Highway 29 temporarily closed Tuesday afternoon in both directions north of St. Helena and south of Calistoga after a tree fell across the pavement, according to authorities.

The shutdown began at 2:06 p.m. and affected both lanes of the highway between Bale and Larkmead lanes, the California Highway Patrol said on its online incident log.

A downed tree forced the closure, according to the highway patrol. A Ram pickup truck was struck by the falling tree, but no injuries were reported, Cal Fire's Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit said in a Facebook post.

Upvalley drivers were diverted to the Silverado Trail to the east while Caltrans workers cleared the tree. Highway 29 reopened at about 5:30 p.m. according to CHP spokesperson Jaret Paulson.

