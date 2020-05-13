Downtown Calistoga retail businesses slowly reopen with curbside service

“We’ve been here for 31 years. This is killing us. We’re doing everything we can to survive,” she said, adding the store will be installing a plexiglass shield for the counter.

While things were rough for retailers before COVID-19, with reduced foot traffic, and shopping on the internet, throughout the shelter-in-place order, businesses have had to navigate uncharted territory to keep their livelihoods intact.

“I’m monitoring this very closely, whatever comes next from the governor, what we can do or not do,” Maas said. “We’re kind of figuring it out as we go, as there hasn’t been a lot of direction. The Chamber has been very helpful, but no one really knows what the (exact) rules are now.”

For now, Mass will try to keep Rove and West of Poppy open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, though that may change with the lifting of regulations.

The police have also been very supportive and friendly, she said, reminding owners they can’t let people into the store.

“We’ve been sharing with our neighbors saying ‘this is what we’ve been able to do, you should try this.’ So that’s how all of us in the retail community have been close-knit in this situation and sharing information with each other,” Maas said.