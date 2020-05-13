Downtown Calistoga retail businesses slowly reopen with curbside service

After almost two months of shuttered doors and sparse activity, downtown Calistoga is slowly starting to come back to life.
While restaurants have been open for take-out, and Cal Mart has been operating under social distancing regulations due to COVID-19, retail businesses had been shuttered since the governor’s stay at home order March 19.
That changed on Friday, as businesses were allowed to re-open for curbside service under new state orders.
Over Friday and Saturday, local customers were very supportive, said Rove and West of Poppy owner Jessica Maas.
“They were shopping through the open doorway, as no customers at this point are allowed in the store. We were surprised at how busy we were,” she said. “It was like curb-side personal shopping. We would say ‘oh I think this would look great on you, if you just wait right there’, and then show them merchandise we have available.”
Customers are allowed to pay by credit card, with hand sanitizer being used during the transaction.
For other stores, the picture was not so bright. A couple of doors down, Chateau St. Shirts opened allowing one customer in the store at a time, wearing face maks, and using plenty of sanitizer. Someone called in a complaint, however, and the police arrived, telling store manager Christine St. Clair customers were not allowed in the shop.
“We’ve been here for 31 years. This is killing us. We’re doing everything we can to survive,” she said, adding the store will be installing a plexiglass shield for the counter.
While things were rough for retailers before COVID-19, with reduced foot traffic, and shopping on the internet, throughout the shelter-in-place order, businesses have had to navigate uncharted territory to keep their livelihoods intact.
“I’m monitoring this very closely, whatever comes next from the governor, what we can do or not do,” Maas said. “We’re kind of figuring it out as we go, as there hasn’t been a lot of direction. The Chamber has been very helpful, but no one really knows what the (exact) rules are now.”
For now, Mass will try to keep Rove and West of Poppy open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, though that may change with the lifting of regulations.
The police have also been very supportive and friendly, she said, reminding owners they can’t let people into the store.
“We’ve been sharing with our neighbors saying ‘this is what we’ve been able to do, you should try this.’ So that’s how all of us in the retail community have been close-knit in this situation and sharing information with each other,” Maas said.
To keep business alive the past two months, Maas and others have been ramping up their social media activity.
“We never had to rely on it as the store was always so busy,” Maas said. “After revving up on Instagram a few orders started trickling in, from mainly local supporters.”
Nancy Putney-Abernathy, owner of Blackbird of Calistoga, has also opened for curbside service.
“We’ve been beefing up on Instagram, and our website should be up this week,” she said.
Picayune Cellars & Mercantile also opened for curbside service on Friday. Carly Silva said she’s been trying to put as much merchandise in the store window as possible. The tasting room/retail store has also been hosting online wine tastings and virtual shopping everyday at 5:30 p.m., said owner Claire Weinkauf.
Another issue businesses need to address when reopening, Maas said, is getting Google to take down the red banners below store information that tell people the store is closed.
“You need to make a report to them that you are open,” Maas said.
Maas has also hired back her employees. They won’t be in the store for their full hours but will also be working social media from home.
During the weeks of downtime, Maas, one of five daughters, used her sewing skills to make facial masks, and when she opened on Friday they were the top seller.
“My mom taught us to sew at a really young age,” she said. “I haven’t looked at my fabric for years. But I thought what can I do that’s useful and will occupy my time? There’s only so much Netflix you can watch.”
Maas has collected fabric throughout the years, including material from the 1930s, when the country was in another severe depression.
“In a way it’s ironic, because here we are again,” she said.
Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Hillside Christian Church online service
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Chico's
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!