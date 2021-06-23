Dr. Ehrin Armstrong joins Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute in St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes Dr. Ehrin Armstrong, an expert in minimally invasive interventional and vascular procedures, to its physician team. Armstrong will lead the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute as medical director.
Armstrong is a nationally recognized expert in endovascular treatment for advanced peripheral artery disease, using advanced techniques to solve blockages in the cardiovascular system. His research focuses on the areas of limb salvage and new coronary and endovascular techniques. These non-surgical techniques help restore blood flow for patients with issues with circulation in their arms and legs so they can avoid more drastic treatments.
“My goal is to educate people and make them aware of the risks of peripheral artery disease so we can treat their symptoms early,” Armstrong said. “Using advanced techniques to improve blood flow, we can help patients experience better quality of life and movement. It’s so satisfying to see the difference we can make by getting blood pumping through the whole body again.”
Armstrong is a dedicated researcher and is currently involved in the oversight and conduct of multiple clinical trials. He has published over 300 peer-reviewed articles in major cardiovascular journals and holds several leadership positions in national societies, including being a board member of VIVA, a multidisciplinary nonprofit dedicated to the care of patients with vascular disease. He regularly speaks at national and international cardiovascular meetings.
“Dr. Armstrong will enhance our vascular medicine program, working closely with Dr. John Laird to treat patients with endovascular conditions and to launch our new limb preservation program, ” said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.
Dr. Armstrong is board certified in cardiovascular medicine, interventional cardiology and vascular medicine and attended Harvard Medical School before completing his training with fellowships at the University of California – San Francisco and University of California – Davis. Prior to joining the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute, Dr. Armstrong was professor of cardiology at the University of Colorado and director of interventional cardiology at the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center near Denver, Colorado.
In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Armstrong will serve as medical director of the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute. The Adventist Heart Institute spans three counties and five medical centers, with ten medical offices, including three in the Napa Valley. The multispecialty team provides comprehensive cardiac care, bringing together some of the most talented cardiac health professionals and cutting-edge technology on the West Coast. Cardiologists, electrophysiologists, and cardiothoracic surgeons, along with a dedicated team of specialist cardiac support staff, provide a full spectrum of cardiac medicine from prevention to diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation, with an emphasis on whole-person treatment.
Dr. Armstrong is accepting new patients at the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute medical office located at 6 Woodland Drive, Suite 304, in St. Helena. Learn more by calling 707-963-7200 or visit AdventistHeart.org.
