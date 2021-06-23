Dr. Ehrin Armstrong joins Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute in St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes Dr. Ehrin Armstrong, an expert in minimally invasive interventional and vascular procedures, to its physician team. Armstrong will lead the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute as medical director.

Armstrong is a nationally recognized expert in endovascular treatment for advanced peripheral artery disease, using advanced techniques to solve blockages in the cardiovascular system. His research focuses on the areas of limb salvage and new coronary and endovascular techniques. These non-surgical techniques help restore blood flow for patients with issues with circulation in their arms and legs so they can avoid more drastic treatments.

“My goal is to educate people and make them aware of the risks of peripheral artery disease so we can treat their symptoms early,” Armstrong said. “Using advanced techniques to improve blood flow, we can help patients experience better quality of life and movement. It’s so satisfying to see the difference we can make by getting blood pumping through the whole body again.”