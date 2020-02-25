Dr. Seuss Celebration at Calistoga Elementary School March 2

Dr. Seuss’s birthday has been celebrated at Calistoga Elementary School on March 2 every year since 2010. The day is linked with Read Across America Day to encourage children and adults across the nation to pick up books and read - read alone, read together, read aloud, read to a pet and then keep it going as a regular part of life.
Once again Soroptimist International of Calistoga’s Read Aloud Partners (RAPPers) will spearhead bringing in community volunteers on Monday, March 2, to read aloud in classrooms to show the students that reading is important for all kinds of people in all kinds of jobs.
The volunteers will pick up Dr. Seuss books - "Green Eggs and Ham," "Oh the Places You’ll Go,“ that infamous “Cat in the Hat,” or perhaps “The Lorax.” There will be Calistoga firefighters, school board members, Calistoga police officers, a nurse, a winery tasting room staffer with a delightful Scottish brogue, a winery owner, and Soroptimist members.
Teachers get in on the fun - many have special Seuss character costumes for the day. To quote Dr Seuss, "You are never too old, too wacky, too wild to pick up a book and read to a child.”
The RAPPer program coordinates weekly Read Aloud Partners in every CES classroom. Some Readers have been volunteering for at least 12 years. All the students receive three new book gifts each year from their RAPPers to take home to build home libraries for the families. Research has shown that more books in the home encourages academic success in students.
To encourage parents to read to their children, the kindergarten and first grade classes receive colorful bilingual English/Spanish children’s books. The annual $6,000 book expense has been covered by generous donations to the Soroptimist Club by community members who believe in the importance of books and reading.
For information about becoming a RAPPer or to make a donation to the book fund, please contact Trudy Bouligny, Volunteer RAPP Coordinator tbouligny@gmail.com or 707-738-1230.