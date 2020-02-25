Dr. Seuss Celebration at Calistoga Elementary School March 2

Dr. Seuss’s birthday has been celebrated at Calistoga Elementary School on March 2 every year since 2010. The day is linked with Read Across America Day to encourage children and adults across the nation to pick up books and read - read alone, read together, read aloud, read to a pet and then keep it going as a regular part of life.

Once again Soroptimist International of Calistoga’s Read Aloud Partners (RAPPers) will spearhead bringing in community volunteers on Monday, March 2, to read aloud in classrooms to show the students that reading is important for all kinds of people in all kinds of jobs.

The volunteers will pick up Dr. Seuss books - "Green Eggs and Ham," "Oh the Places You’ll Go,“ that infamous “Cat in the Hat,” or perhaps “The Lorax.” There will be Calistoga firefighters, school board members, Calistoga police officers, a nurse, a winery tasting room staffer with a delightful Scottish brogue, a winery owner, and Soroptimist members.

Teachers get in on the fun - many have special Seuss character costumes for the day. To quote Dr Seuss, "You are never too old, too wacky, too wild to pick up a book and read to a child.”