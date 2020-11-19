Dr. Wilkinson’s mural, ARCO LED lights sent back to the drawing board

“Art is an important part of our project here,” said Maki Nakamura Bara, president of Chartres Lodging Group, which owns the resort. “We wanted to create a sense of interest and intrigue and beautify the beautiful town and connect the resort with the community, and commission an artist connected to the community.”

Callnan and Bara presented the commission with a rendering of the mural, but also said details of the project would be changing. That left most commissioners uncomfortable granting approval.

“Unless we can see exactly what is going to be painted there, I cannot support the mural,” said Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes. He also commented on the subject matter saying, "Monarch butterflies aren’t centerpiece of Napa Valley but agriculture and vineyards are."

That said, commissioners also expressed support for the project in general.

"Normally drafts make us uncomfortable, but I am comfortable with the quality of your work and am excited about another mural in town," said Commissioner Alissa McNair.

The applicants were asked to refine the project and bring it back for further review.

ARCO More for Less