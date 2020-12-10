Dr. Wilkinson's new mural to get public screening before city approval

A proposed new mural for Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs will need to garner public input before being allowed to proceed.
The mural came before the Calistoga Planning Commission for a second time on Wednesday, in a revised version, and was initially rejected by a vote of 3-2.
Upon further discussion, however, commissioners agreed to allow the public more of a chance to weigh in on the mural before disapproving the project.
As part of the overall renovation of Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs, the owners are proposing a mural that will span about 80 feet on the façade along Fair Way, across from Cal Mart’s parking lot.
The proposed mural is the artwork of local artist Will Callnan, of NBC Pottery in Angwin, who has created murals in Sonoma as well. The mural is styled in a mid-century motif including a winding river, palm trees, a geyser, and a silhouette of a woman making a wish by blowing on a dandelion, which ends in a wishing well around the corner on Lincoln Avenue. The images are meant to have a healing message, with peacefulness, inspiration, and a celebration of Calistoga, and growth, according to the staff report.
When presented at the last meeting, commissioners requested alterations to the design, including possible incorporation of grape vines or vineyards, and other changes and modifications.
Callnan subsequently revised the mural and added grapevines and leaves, and popcorn flowers which are rare and native to Calistoga.
Admitting they are not artists or art critics, Chair Paul Coates, Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes, and Commissioner Scott Cooper still objected to the mural as being too “tropical,” and not in keeping with the history and character of the town. They also expressed concerns that the mural would be met with disapproval from many in the community who would have to see it frequently, in its prominent location across from Cal Mart.
The city so far has received one complaint about the project, said Planning Director Zac Tusinger.
Wilkes also pointed out that the project was being brought before the commission for a sign permit. “It’s not a sign, it’s art. If this were a bigger community we’d have an arts commission,” he said.
Commissioners Alissa McNair and Doug Allan expressed support for the project.
“Not every piece of art (in town) needs to be historical. This is more interpretive. Is it everyone’s vision? No. But it’s not controversial or offensive. If we want art in this town we need to look to the artists,” Allan said.
McNair said as the town evolves it could tolerate a fair balance of traditional and contemporary art.
“We’re asking a lot of the applicant. There are a lot of art installations around town that don’t get this kind of scrutiny,” she said.
After further discussion, commissioners and the owners agreed that the image of the mural would be created on a banner and placed on display on the façade of the resort in the next couple of weeks for public feedback. The matter will be brought up again at the next meeting in mid-January.
Though agreeing to the banner, Maki Nakamura Bara, president of Chartres Lodging Group, which owns the resort, defended the mural and the artists.
“We chose them (Will and his wife Nikki Ballere Callnan) because we respect them as artists. I have some trepidation about art by committee. We’re investing in this art, it’s not something we can do by trial. In the end, Nikki and Will’s work will not become their work anymore.”
The commission did approve the addition of two new sign panels below the iconic Dr. Wilkinson’s sign on Lincoln Avenue.
