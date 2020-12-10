Dr. Wilkinson's new mural to get public screening before city approval

When presented at the last meeting, commissioners requested alterations to the design, including possible incorporation of grape vines or vineyards, and other changes and modifications.

Callnan subsequently revised the mural and added grapevines and leaves, and popcorn flowers which are rare and native to Calistoga.

Admitting they are not artists or art critics, Chair Paul Coates, Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes, and Commissioner Scott Cooper still objected to the mural as being too “tropical,” and not in keeping with the history and character of the town. They also expressed concerns that the mural would be met with disapproval from many in the community who would have to see it frequently, in its prominent location across from Cal Mart.

The city so far has received one complaint about the project, said Planning Director Zac Tusinger.

Wilkes also pointed out that the project was being brought before the commission for a sign permit. “It’s not a sign, it’s art. If this were a bigger community we’d have an arts commission,” he said.

Commissioners Alissa McNair and Doug Allan expressed support for the project.